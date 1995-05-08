Track the cases you've cracked.
Save the ones still nagging at ya.
And, uh, just one more thing…
All Episodes
Prescription: Murder
1968★3.75 reviews
Ransom for a Dead Man
1971★3.82 reviews
Murder by the Book
1971★4.65 reviews
Death Lends a Hand
1971★4.06 reviews
Dead Weight
1971★2.92 reviews
Suitable for Framing
1971★4.35 reviews
Lady in Waiting
1971★3.52 reviews
Short Fuse
1972★3.13 reviews
Blueprint for Murder
1972★3.83 reviews
Étude in Black
1972★4.41 review
The Greenhouse Jungle
1972★3.72 reviews
The Most Crucial Game
1972★4.32 reviews
Dagger of the Mind
1972★3.02 reviews
Requiem for a Falling Star
1973★3.53 reviews
A Stitch in Crime
1973★4.15 reviews
The Most Dangerous Match
1973★3.42 reviews
Double Shock
1973★3.92 reviews
Lovely But Lethal
1973★3.84 reviews
Any Old Port in a Storm
1973★4.74 reviews
Candidate for Crime
1973★3.92 reviews
Double Exposure
1973★4.13 reviews
Publish or Perish
1974★3.72 reviews
Mind Over Mayhem
1974★3.11 review
Swan Song
1974★4.23 reviews
A Friend in Deed
1974★4.32 reviews
An Exercise in Fatality
1974★3.91 review
Negative Reaction
1974★4.11 review
By Dawn's Early Light
1974★4.33 reviews
Troubled Waters
1975★4.01 review
Playback
1975★3.91 review
A Deadly State of Mind
1975★3.01 review
Forgotten Lady
1975★4.12 reviews
A Case of Immunity
1975★2.92 reviews
Identity Crisis
1975★4.23 reviews
A Matter of Honor
1976★3.21 review
Now You See Him
1976★4.31 review
Last Salute to the Commodore
1976★2.53 reviews
Fade in to Murder
1976★4.21 review
Old Fashioned Murder
1976★3.31 review
The Bye-Bye Sky High I.Q. Murder Case
1977★3.92 reviews
Try and Catch Me
1977★4.51 review
Murder Under Glass
1978★3.91 review
Make Me a Perfect Murder
1978★3.82 reviews
How to Dial a Murder
1978★3.71 review
The Conspirators
1978★3.71 review
Columbo Goes to the Guillotine
1989★3.51 review
Murder, Smoke and Shadows
1989★3.31 review
Sex and the Married Detective
1989★3.01 review
Grand Deceptions
1989★3.01 review
Murder, a Self Portrait
1989★2.91 review
Columbo Cries Wolf
1990★3.31 review
Agenda for Murder
1990★4.01 review
Rest in Peace, Mrs. Columbo
1990★3.41 review
Uneasy Lies the Crown
1990★3.11 review
Murder in Malibu
1990★2.61 review
Columbo Goes to College
1990★3.51 review
Murder can be Hazardous to Your Health
1991★2.91 review
Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star
1991★3.11 review
Death Hits the Jackpot
1991★3.51 review
No Time to Die
1992★1.42 reviews
A Bird in the Hand
1992★2.41 review
It's All in the Game
1993★3.61 review
Butterfly in Shades of Grey
1994★3.51 review
Undercover
1994★2.31 review
Strange Bedfellows
1995★2.51 review
A Trace of Murder
1997★3.41 review
Ashes to Ashes
1998★3.81 review
Murder With Too Many Notes
2001★2.81 review
Columbo Likes the Nightlife
2003★3.01 review
Recent Reviews
Loading reviews...