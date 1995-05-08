Hero

Prescription: Murder

19683.75 reviews
Ransom for a Dead Man

19713.82 reviews
Murder by the Book

19714.65 reviews
Death Lends a Hand

19714.06 reviews
Dead Weight

19712.92 reviews
Suitable for Framing

19714.35 reviews
Lady in Waiting

19713.52 reviews
Short Fuse

19723.13 reviews
Blueprint for Murder

19723.83 reviews
Étude in Black

19724.41 review
The Greenhouse Jungle

19723.72 reviews
The Most Crucial Game

19724.32 reviews
Dagger of the Mind

19723.02 reviews
Requiem for a Falling Star

19733.53 reviews
A Stitch in Crime

19734.15 reviews
The Most Dangerous Match

19733.42 reviews
Double Shock

19733.92 reviews
Lovely But Lethal

19733.84 reviews
Any Old Port in a Storm

19734.74 reviews
Candidate for Crime

19733.92 reviews
Double Exposure

19734.13 reviews
Publish or Perish

19743.72 reviews
Mind Over Mayhem

19743.11 review
Swan Song

19744.23 reviews
A Friend in Deed

19744.32 reviews
An Exercise in Fatality

19743.91 review
Negative Reaction

19744.11 review
By Dawn's Early Light

19744.33 reviews
Troubled Waters

19754.01 review
Playback

19753.91 review
A Deadly State of Mind

19753.01 review
Forgotten Lady

19754.12 reviews
A Case of Immunity

19752.92 reviews
Identity Crisis

19754.23 reviews
A Matter of Honor

19763.21 review
Now You See Him

19764.31 review
Last Salute to the Commodore

19762.53 reviews
Fade in to Murder

19764.21 review
Old Fashioned Murder

19763.31 review
The Bye-Bye Sky High I.Q. Murder Case

19773.92 reviews
Try and Catch Me

19774.51 review
Murder Under Glass

19783.91 review
Make Me a Perfect Murder

19783.82 reviews
How to Dial a Murder

19783.71 review
The Conspirators

19783.71 review
Columbo Goes to the Guillotine

19893.51 review
Murder, Smoke and Shadows

19893.31 review
Sex and the Married Detective

19893.01 review
Grand Deceptions

19893.01 review
Murder, a Self Portrait

19892.91 review
Columbo Cries Wolf

19903.31 review
Agenda for Murder

19904.01 review
Rest in Peace, Mrs. Columbo

19903.41 review
Uneasy Lies the Crown

19903.11 review
Murder in Malibu

19902.61 review
Columbo Goes to College

19903.51 review
Murder can be Hazardous to Your Health

19912.91 review
Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star

19913.11 review
Death Hits the Jackpot

19913.51 review
No Time to Die

19921.42 reviews
A Bird in the Hand

19922.41 review
It's All in the Game

19933.61 review
Butterfly in Shades of Grey

19943.51 review
Undercover

19942.31 review
Strange Bedfellows

19952.51 review
A Trace of Murder

19973.41 review
Ashes to Ashes

19983.81 review
Murder With Too Many Notes

20012.81 review
Columbo Likes the Nightlife

20033.01 review
